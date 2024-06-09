Tuam works towards conclusion

Published:
Author: Francis Farragher
The counts are coming thick and fast in the Tuam Local Electoral Area without any further seats being secured.
The real battle remains is for the last two of the seven seats is decided which is likely to come down to a battle between outgoing Cllrs Karey McHugh Farag and Joe Sheridan along with broadcaster Ollie Turner.
Andrew Reddington and Peter Roche surpassed the quota on the first count yesterday.
Caption: Cllr Pete Roche…already elected.
Tuam
Count 7
Redistribution of Oguekwe, Blessing’s 230 votes
Hoade, Mary (FF) (+9) 1,843
Cunniffe, Shaun (Ind Ire) (+16)1,648
Killilea, Donagh Mark (FF) (+9) 1,542
Turner, Ollie (FG) (+9) 1,527
McHugh Farag, Karey (Ind) (+20) 1,241
Sheridan, Joe (FF) (+10) 1,220
Silke, Luke (Aontú) (+5) 704
Quirke, Tom (FF) (+2) 538
De Lundres Ó Dálaigh (SF) (+15) 512
Kadejo, Islammiyah (Green) (+89) 383
Reynolds, Deborah (SF) (+10) 258
Reynolds, Deborah eliminated
Count 8
Distribution of Reynolds’ votes
Hoade, Mary (FF) (+7) 1,859
Cunniffe, Shaun (Ind Ire) (+ 8) 1,656
Killilea, Donagh Mark (FF) (+8) 1,550
Turner, Ollie (FG) (+14) 1,541
McHugh Farag, Karey (Ind (+ 35) 1,276
Sheridan, Joe (FF) (+ 8) 1,228
Silke, Luke (Aontú) (+8) 712
De Lundres Ó Dálaigh (SF) (+132) 644
Quirke, Tom (FF) (+2) 540
Kadejo, Islammiyah (Green) (+19) 402
Kadejo, Islammiyah eliminated
Tuam
Count 9
Distribution of Kadejo’s (Green) 402 votes
Hoade, Mary (FF) (+41) 1,900
Cunniffe, Shaun (IndI) (+24) 1,680
Killilea, Donagh Mark (FF) (+14) 1,564
Turner, Ollie (FG) (+40) 1,581
Sheridan, Joe (FF) (+18) 1,246
McHugh Farag, Karey (Ind) (+93) 1,369
Silke, Luke (Aontú) (+10) 722
De Lundres Ó Dálaigh (SF) (+57) 701
Quirke, Tom (FF) (+9) 549
Quirke eliminated
