Tuam works towards conclusion

The counts are coming thick and fast in the Tuam Local Electoral Area without any further seats being secured.

The real battle remains is for the last two of the seven seats is decided which is likely to come down to a battle between outgoing Cllrs Karey McHugh Farag and Joe Sheridan along with broadcaster Ollie Turner.

Andrew Reddington and Peter Roche surpassed the quota on the first count yesterday.

Caption: Cllr Pete Roche…already elected.

Tuam

Count 7

Redistribution of Oguekwe, Blessing’s 230 votes

Hoade, Mary (FF) (+9) 1,843

Cunniffe, Shaun (Ind Ire) (+16)1,648

Killilea, Donagh Mark (FF) (+9) 1,542

Turner, Ollie (FG) (+9) 1,527

McHugh Farag, Karey (Ind) (+20) 1,241

Sheridan, Joe (FF) (+10) 1,220

Silke, Luke (Aontú) (+5) 704

Quirke, Tom (FF) (+2) 538

De Lundres Ó Dálaigh (SF) (+15) 512

Kadejo, Islammiyah (Green) (+89) 383

Reynolds, Deborah (SF) (+10) 258

Reynolds, Deborah eliminated

Count 8

Distribution of Reynolds’ votes

Hoade, Mary (FF) (+7) 1,859

Cunniffe, Shaun (Ind Ire) (+ 8) 1,656

Killilea, Donagh Mark (FF) (+8) 1,550

Turner, Ollie (FG) (+14) 1,541

McHugh Farag, Karey (Ind (+ 35) 1,276

Sheridan, Joe (FF) (+ 8) 1,228

Silke, Luke (Aontú) (+8) 712

De Lundres Ó Dálaigh (SF) (+132) 644

Quirke, Tom (FF) (+2) 540

Kadejo, Islammiyah (Green) (+19) 402

Kadejo, Islammiyah eliminated

Tuam

Count 9

Distribution of Kadejo’s (Green) 402 votes

Hoade, Mary (FF) (+41) 1,900

Cunniffe, Shaun (IndI) (+24) 1,680

Killilea, Donagh Mark (FF) (+14) 1,564

Turner, Ollie (FG) (+40) 1,581

Sheridan, Joe (FF) (+18) 1,246

McHugh Farag, Karey (Ind) (+93) 1,369

Silke, Luke (Aontú) (+10) 722

De Lundres Ó Dálaigh (SF) (+57) 701

Quirke, Tom (FF) (+9) 549

Quirke eliminated