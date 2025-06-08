Tuam to host last of eight Teagasc Organic Crop Walks tomorrow

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

The farm of Padraic Dunleavy in Tuam will host the last of eight Teagasc organic Crop Walks tomorrow evening.

Led by the Teagasc Organic Advisory team, A nationwide series began in County Cork on Monday, 19th of May and visited farms in Cork, Tipperary, Kilkenny, Offaly, Carlow, Monaghan and Meath.

Topics will include crop rotations, soil health, crop nutrition, weed control, and the current organic market outlook. There will also be a focus on growing organic oats for the expanding human food market, as well as the prospects for supplying the growing demand for organic animal feed.

More information on this is available from the Teagasc Website.