Tuam supermarket plans axed in favour of new homes

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Plans for a large supermarket in Tuam have been axed in favour of a new development – that has more of an emphasis on homes.

Planning permission was previously granted over a decade ago for a large supermarket and several retail units on the site at Tirboy.

The supermarket envisioned in 2014 was approved but never built, and now developer Regalview has a different vision for the site at Cloontooa Road.

The mixed-use development would back onto the west side of Tuam stadium – and it would be split into 58 percent commercial, 42 percent residential.

That translates into 26 new homes, and 9 retail units across 3 blocks.

There’d also be a considerable amount of open and public realm space, including seating, rain gardens and natural play areas.

In a letter of support, Galway GAA described the plans as being of significant benefit to the area and community at large.

It referenced the additional passive security it would offer the adjoining stadium, as well as the added benefit of families living in close proximity.

County planners will make a decision in September