  • Services

Services

Tuam supermarket plans axed in favour of new homes

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

Tuam supermarket plans axed in favour of new homes
Share story:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Plans for a large supermarket in Tuam have been axed in favour of a new development – that has more of an emphasis on homes.

Planning permission was previously granted over a decade ago for a large supermarket and several retail units on the site at Tirboy.

The supermarket envisioned in 2014 was approved but never built, and now developer Regalview has a different vision for the site at Cloontooa Road.

The mixed-use development would back onto the west side of Tuam stadium – and it would be split into 58 percent commercial, 42 percent residential.

That translates into 26 new homes, and 9 retail units across 3 blocks.

There’d also be a considerable amount of open and public realm space, including seating, rain gardens and natural play areas.

In a letter of support, Galway GAA described the plans as being of significant benefit to the area and community at large.

It referenced the additional passive security it would offer the adjoining stadium, as well as the added benefit of families living in close proximity.

County planners will make a decision in September

More like this:
no_space
Ardrahan man jailed for abuse of teenage girl 20 years ago

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA 72-year-old Ardrahan man has been jailed for three ...

no_space
Local senator says education campaign needed following HHC ban

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMNow that the controversial synthetic cannabinoid HHC ...

no_space
Galway Races Ladies Day online applications open this evening

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMOnline applications for tomorrow's Galway Races Ladie...

no_space
Plans lodged for major redevelopment of Gort Town Centre

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMPlans have been lodged for a major project to redevel...

no_space
Funding for 5 Galway projects under Local Festivals and Summer Schools Scheme

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM5 Galway projects are to receive funding under the go...

no_space
Funding of €21m for 'groundbreaking' Galway health-tech projects

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMFunding of €21m has been awarded for two 'groundbreak...

no_space
DK Connemara Oysters secures two wins at global Great Taste Awards

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMDK Connemara Oysters has secured two wins at the Grea...

no_space
Two more reviews into care provided to women and babies at Portiuncula Hospital now complete

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMSeven reviews into the care provided to women and the...

no_space
Affordable Housing info evening in Knocknacarra next week

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMAn information evening on Affordable Housing will be ...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up