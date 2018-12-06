Tuam solicitor struck off for professional misconduct

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A solicitor, who formerly practiced from an office in Tuam, has been struck off after being found guilty of professional misconduct.

In his ruling, the President of the High Court noted the case of Thomas O’ Donoghue warranted the courts sending a clear message.

Thomas O’ Donoghue formerly practiced as principal of O’ Donoghue & Co Solicitors at Egans Lane in Tuam – which closed in 2011.

At the High Court this week, Mr. O’ Donoghue was not in court – nor was he represented – when Justice Peter Kelly ordered him struck off.

He also previously failed to appear before a hearing of the Solicitors Disciplinary Tribunal and was not represented there either.

According to the Irish Times, the matter relates to a series of repeated failures by Mr. O’ Donoghue to honor undertakings given in relation to properties.

He also failed to respond to correspondence issued by the Solicitors Disciplinary Tribunal about complaints issued against him.

In his ruling, President of the High Court, Justice Peter Kelly, noted Mr. O Donoghue had a previous disciplinary record.

He said the situation warranted the court sending a message – and in the interest of maintaining the integrity of the profession, the appropriate penalty is strike off.