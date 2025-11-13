  • Services

Tuam restaurant served with closure order over rodent activity

The latest Food Safety Authority report shows that a Tuam restaurant was served with a closure order last month over rodent activity.

The West Wing Restaurant on Galway Road was served with a closure order on Monday October the 20th, which was lifted four days later on the Thursday.

The reasons included clear evidence of rodent activity within the premises which the order stated to be, or likely to be, a grave and immediate danger to public health.

It added that it could lead to a serious risk of food being contaminated with pathogenic bacteria.

In total, the FSAI served businesses across Galway, Tipperary, Roscommon, Dublin and Wicklow with eleven closure orders under Irish or EU legislation, as well as two prohibition orders.

