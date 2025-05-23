Tuam pupils to contact Education Minister on importance of free school breakfasts

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A primary school in Tuam is to contact the Minister for Education to highlight the importance of free school breakfasts.

Trinity Primary School has taken first place in a University of Galway children’s science research competition for their trial on whether eating breakfast impacts academic performance.

After discovering that just 23% of classmates ate breakfast regularly, 6th class at Trinity Primary School Tuam ran a trial with other classes.

Their memory quiz showed breakfast improved children’s focus in school.

The pupils are now planning to present their findings at school assembly and to local businesses.

In addition they are contacting the Minister for Education Helen McEntee to highlight the importance of free school breakfasts.

Meanwhile, Scoil Bhríde agus Bhreandáin Naofa, Corrandulla took home second place in the national children-led science competition run by University of Galway.

Their trial was on whether specific exercises improve balance.

They also made Physical Education game cards, ran demos for teachers and created leaflets for older people.