  • Services

Services

Tuam pupils to contact Education Minister on importance of free school breakfasts

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 2 minutes read

Tuam pupils to contact Education Minister on importance of free school breakfasts
Share story:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A primary school in Tuam is to contact the Minister for Education to highlight the importance of free school breakfasts.

Trinity Primary School has taken first place in a University of Galway children’s science research competition for their trial on whether eating breakfast impacts academic performance.

After discovering that just 23% of classmates ate breakfast regularly, 6th class at Trinity Primary School Tuam ran a trial with other classes.

Their memory quiz showed breakfast improved children’s focus in school.

The pupils are now planning to present their findings at school assembly and to local businesses.

In addition they are contacting the Minister for Education Helen McEntee to highlight the importance of free school breakfasts.

Meanwhile, Scoil Bhríde agus Bhreandáin Naofa, Corrandulla took home second place in the national children-led science competition run by University of Galway.

Their trial was on whether specific exercises improve balance.

They also made Physical Education game cards, ran demos for teachers and created leaflets for older people.

Galway Bay FM News provides trusted, comprehensive coverage and analysis of local, national, and international stories.

Tune in every hour, Monday to Friday, 7am to 6pm, with breakfast updates at 7:30 and 8:30.

Catch the multi-award-winning FYI Galway from 5pm for all your news and sport, along with traffic and business information.

Download the Galway Bay FM app to get the latest stories on the go and stay connected on Facebook, Instagram and X

More like this:
no_space
Tánaiste responds to concerns over pausing of Galway Transport Strategy

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe Tánaiste has responded to concerns over the pausi...

no_space
Galway TD voices support for women who vandalised plane at Shannon Airport

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA Galway TD has voiced her support in the Dáil for se...

no_space
Funding for 20 heritage projects across Galway

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMHeritage projects across Galway have received €330 th...

no_space
Gort Community School picks up awards at Green Schools ceremonies in Dublin and Kilkenny

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGort Community School has won a Green-Schools Global ...

no_space
Concern over serious delays to Grants of Probate across Galway

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMConcerns are being raised over serious delays to Gran...

no_space
Record entries to Galway anti-litter poster competition

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThere was a record number of entries for this year's ...

no_space
Galway RNLI rescue two sailors in trouble near Hare Island

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGalway RNLI has rescued two sailors in difficulty nea...

no_space
Derby disaster as wasteful United slip to another loss

Galway United 0  Sligo Rovers   1 Is it a crisis yet? You can get your head around defeats ...

no_space
Poetry proves perfect medicine for multi-talented pharmacist Noelle

“I’d better get back to work or my daughter will sack me,” jokes Noelle Lynskey, as she leaves Po...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up