Galway Bay fm newsroom – Tuam Primary Care Centre is to expand its services with the introduction of a new chiropodist in the coming weeks.
The HSE says the service will be available two days a week at the Tuam campus.
The facility at Sean Purcell Road in Tuam began operation last December but was officially opened by Minister Simon Harris earlier this month.
More at 4
Tuam Primary Care Centre expands services
Galway Bay fm newsroom – Tuam Primary Care Centre is to expand its services with the introduction of a new chiropodist in the coming weeks.