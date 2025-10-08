  • Services

Tuam pilot scheme to teach schoolkids crucial coding and AI skills

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A pilot scheme has been launched in Tuam – to equip schoolkids and teachers with crucial coding and AI skills.

The initiative will be rolled out at Trinity Primary School and is led by the School of Education at University of Galway, supported by Google.

It hopes to engage with 80 schools and more than 2 thousand primary school pupils over the next two years.

Professor Cornelia Connolly from University of Galway says it’s all about preparing our kids for the future.

