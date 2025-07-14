Tuam Mother and Baby Home site excavation begins today

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

The excavation of the site of the former mother and baby home in Tuam will get underway today.

It’s the country’s first ever mass exhumation, after local historian Catherine Corless discovered there are no burial records for 796 children and babies who died at the home.

A team of international experts has been brought in to assist in the project, which is expected to take two years.

Senior Forensic Archeologist Dr Niamh McCullagh says the team are aware of the impact their work will have on the local community