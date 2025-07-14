  • Services

Services

Tuam Mother and Baby Home site excavation begins today

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

Tuam Mother and Baby Home site excavation begins today
Share story:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

The excavation of the site of the former mother and baby home in Tuam will get underway today.

It’s the country’s first ever mass exhumation, after local historian Catherine Corless discovered there are no burial records for 796 children and babies who died at the home.

A team of international experts has been brought in to assist in the project, which is expected to take two years.

Senior Forensic Archeologist Dr Niamh McCullagh says the team are aware of the impact their work will have on the local community

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Galway Bay FM (@galwaybayfm)

 

 

More like this:
no_space
Teenager in critical condition following crash in Tuam

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA teenager is in a critical condition following a roa...

no_space
Calls for urgent action at Monivea Woods following storm damage

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMUrgent action is needed in Monivea Woods after storm ...

no_space
Over 200 without power this morning in Gort and Creagh

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMPower outages are impacting around 200 premises in th...

no_space
Awards close 37th Galway Film Fleadh as Arts Festival kicks off

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe 37th Galway Film Fleadh drew to a close with a so...

no_space
SIPTU offers conversational English classes to support migrants and refugees

Students from across the globe are improving their command of the English language – thanks to fr...

no_space
Parishioners celebrate priest’s 40th anniversary

A long-serving priest of the Tuam Archdiocese – with unbreakable links to the town itself – was h...

no_space
Traffic calming on the way to allay villagers’ concerns

Residents in one East Galway village have been given fresh hope that effective traffic calming me...

no_space
ATU Galway team claim top award at international robotics competition

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA team of four PHD researchers from ATU Galway have c...

no_space
Galway RNLI involved in rescue of two walkers cut off by incoming tide

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGalway RNLI’s volunteer crew were called yesterday af...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up