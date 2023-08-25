  • Services

Tuam Mother and Baby Home residents urged to have say on National Centre for Research and Remembrance

Published:

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Government is urging Tuam Mother and Baby Home residents to have their say on a National Centre for Research and Remembrance.

Planning is underway for the centre which will honour survivors and former residents of institutions.

The Government has opened a consultation to ensure the development of the centre is guided by the people most impacted.

Those who spent time in these institutions, as well as their relatives and advocates of those who did are encouraged to give feedback.

The new centre will contain a museum and exhibition space, a research centre and records archive, along with a garden space for reflection and remembrance.

There will also be social housing, and facilities for further and higher education and community-based family and parenting supports on the site.

The consultation is available at gov.ie/nationalcentre until September 15th.

