Tuam Mother and Baby Home excavation begins this day week

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

The main works of the excavation of the former Tuam Mother and Baby Home site will begin this day week, July 14th.

Works to prepare the site began last month, and it’s expected the excavation will take around two years.

The media will be able to view the site of the former home – which came to international attention over ten years ago – later today.

Local historian, Catherine Corless discovered death certificates for 796 children and infants that had no burial records.

An investigation then confirmed “significant quantities of human remains” in underground chambers.