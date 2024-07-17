Tuam meeting hears councils will have discretion with local road speed limits after national changes
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
Local authorities will have discretion to change speed limits on local roads after national changes come into effect.
The Government is currently preparing legislation on the National Speed Limit Review, which has halted progress in relation to local changes
This week’s meeting of Tuam area councillors was informed that all local roads in the county would be reduced to a default speed limit of 60 kilometres per hour from November.
Councillor Andrew Reddington is welcoming news that local areas will still have discretion to change limits after this time:
