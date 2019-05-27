Tuam LEA: Keaveney returns as Tom McHugh loses out at the death

A dramatic night saw the renaissance of one political career as another was brought to a halt – by a margin of ten votes on the seventh and final count.

Long-time Cllr Tom McHugh was just ten votes behind his Fine Gael running mate Andrew Reddington – but that was just enough to give the new arrival the last of seven seats.

Colm Keaveney’s return to the political stage was confirmed in that same count – but in reality the dye was cast two counts earlier with the distribution of Shaun Cunniffe’s vote on his elimination.

That propelled Keaveney – and to an even more dramatic extent, Karey McHugh – up the leader board at expense of the FG hopefuls McHugh and Reddington.

That, in effect left them battling for the final seat – with the sitting Councillor edged out by the narrowest of margins.

Tuam

Number of seats: 7

Electorate: 25,125

Total poll: 15,067

Spoiled votes: 213

Total valid poll: 14,854

Quota: 1,857

First count

Pete Roche (FG) 2,430

Joe Sheridan (FF) 1,544

Donagh Killilea (FF) 1,521

Mary Hoade (FF) 1,455

Andrew Reddington (FG) 1,389

Tom McHugh (FG) 1,258

Colm Keaveney (FF) 1,219

Billy Connelly (Ind) 1,118

Karey McHugh (Ind) 929

Shaun Cunniffe (Ind) 862

Martin Ward (Aontu) 467

Stiofan O Dalaigh (SF) 403

Thomas Niland (Ind) 241

Dermot Ryan (Ind) 18

Roche elected

Second count

(Distribution of Roche’s surplus)

Donagh Killilea (FF) (+86) 1,607

Joe Sheridan (FF) (+44) 1,588

Mary Hoade (FF) (+32) 1,487

Andrew Reddington (FG) (+60) 1,449

Tom McHugh (FG) (+118) 1,376

Colm Keaveney (FF) (+52) 1,271

Billy Connelly (Ind) (+34) 1,152

Karey McHugh (Ind) (+91) 1,020

Shaun Cunniffe (Ind) (+24) 886

Martin Ward (Aontu) (+10) 477

Stiofan O Dalaigh (SF) (+11) 414

Thomas Niland (Ind) (+10) 251

Dermot Ryan (Ind) (+1) 19

Ryan and Niland eliminated.

Third count

(Distribution of Ryan’s and Niland’s votes)

Donagh Killilea (FF) (+29) 1,636

Joe Sheridan (FF) (+14) 1602

Mary Hoade (FF) (+4) 1,492

Andrew Reddington (FG) (+5) 1,454

Tom McHugh (FG) (+18) 1,394

Colm Keaveney (FF) (+26) 1,297

Billy Connelly (Ind) (+13) 1,165

Karey McHugh (Ind) (+47) 1,067

Shaun Cunniffe (Ind) (+49) 935

Martin Ward (Aontu) (+14) 491

Stiofan O Dalaigh (SF) (+24) 438

O Dalaigh and Ward eliminated

Fourth count

Donagh Killilea (FF) (+62) 1,698

Joe Sheridan (FF) (+47) 1,649

Mary Hoade (FF) (+37) 1,529

Andrew Reddington (FG) (+58) 1,512

Colm Keaveney (FF) (+161) 1,458

Tom McHugh (FG) (+48) 1,442

Billy Connelly (Ind) (+88) 1,253

Karey McHugh (Ind) (+175) 1,242

Shaun Cunniffe (Ind) (+101) 1,036

Cunniffe eliminated

Fifth count

(Distribution of Cunniffe’s vote)

Donagh Killilea (FF) (+195) 1,893

Joe Sheridan (FF) (+77) 1,726

Colm Keaveney (FF) (+172) 1,630

Karey McHugh (Ind) (+329) 1,571

Mary Hoade (FF) (+24) 1,553

Andrew Reddington (FG) (+21) 1,533

Tom McHugh (FG) (+67) 1,509

Billy Connelly (Ind) (+45) 1,298

Killilea elected; Connelly eliminated)

Sixth count

(Distribution of Connelly’s vote)

Joe Sheridan (FF) (+115) 1,841

Mary Hoade (FF) (+287) 1,840

Karey McHugh (+235) 1,806

Colm Keaveney (FF) (+124) 1,754

Andrew Reddington (FG) (156) 1,689

Tom McHugh (FG) (+167) 1,676

Seventh count

(Distribution of Killilea’s surplus)

Joe Sheridan (FF) (+5) 1,846

Mary Hoade (FF) (+1) 1,841

Karey McHugh (Ind) (+18) 1,824

Colm Keaveney (FF) (+7) 1,761

Andrew Reddington (FG) (+1) 1,690

Tom McHugh (FG) (+4) 1,680

Sheridan elected; Hoade, McHugh K, Keaveney and Reddington elected without reaching the quota