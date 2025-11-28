Tuam Herald sold to Celtic Media Group

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

The Tuam Herald newspaper has been sold.

The paper, founded in 1837, will be acquired by the Celtic Media Group.

The Celtic Media Group currently owns six regional newspapers, including the Connaught Telegraph, Meath Chronicle and Offaly Independent.

In adding the Tuam Herald to its portfolio, it says all 12 jobs will be transferred, once the sale is approved by competition authorities.

Not included in the sale however, are the newspaper offices at Dublin Road in Tuam.

The sale price hasn’t been disclosed, and Celtic Media Group says publishing will continue as normal.

David Burke, Managing Director of the Tuam Herald, says he wished to exit the business, having gone far beyond normal retirement age.

He adds the family had a very proud stewardship of the Tuam Herald, with three generations of the Burke family managing the paper for almost a century.