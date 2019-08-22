Breaking News
Tuam has highest commerical vacancy rate in Galway
Galway Bay fm newsroom – Tuam has the highest commerical vacancy rate in Galway – with over one in five business premises lying idle.
That’s according to a new report from GeoDirectory which examined commerical vacancy rates nationwide during the 2nd quarter of this year.
The figure for Tuam of 21 percent is one of the highest figures in Connacht and significantly higher than the Galway average of 16.3 percent.
Meanwhile, the city has a vacancy rate of 16.2 percent – the lowest vacancy rate across the county.
However, it’s still considerably higher than the national average of just over 13 percent.
More at 1 as CEO of GeoDirectory, Dara Keogh, says Sligo has the worst vacancy rate in the country….
Presentation nuns seek approval for new convent building in city
Galway Bay fm newsroom – Plans have been submitted for a new convent building in the city.
Sr. Riona McHugh has applied for planning permission to build a new two-storey convent building at Presentation Road.
The development would involve a two-storey convent building with 14 bedrooms, an oratory, reception, living and dining area and an administrators apartment.
It would also involve relocating the vehicle entrance at Presentation Road adjacent to St. Joseph’s Church which is a protected structure.
The convent development would also include the demolition of the extension, outbuildings and yard boundaries to Presentation National School.
A decision on the new convent building for the order of Presentation nuns will be made by the city council in October.
Galway forests absorb equivalent of emissions from 130 thousand cars
Galway Bay fm newsroom – Forests in Galway absorb the carbon dioxide equivalent of emission from 130 thousand cars each year.
That’s according to Forest Industries Ireland which says Galway’s 61 thousand hectares of forestry absorb an extra 284 thousand tonnes of CO2 every year.
Galway’s forestry covers just under 10 per cent of all land in the county with 400 hectares of forestry planted in 2017.
It’s estimated that the forestry sector in Galway employs almost one thousand people.
Nationally, Ireland’s forests absorb enough CO2 to cover the emissions of 60 per cent of all cars on Irish roads.
NUIG seminar to examine public and patient involvement in health care
Galway Bay fm newsroom – NUI Galway is to host a seminar next week on the challenges and perspectives of public and patient involvement in health care.
The seminar is hosted by the NUI Galway Health Economic and Policy Analysis Centre and PPI Ignite.
Public and Patient Involvement (PPI) is increasingly recognised as an essential component of health research.
Those attending the seminar will hear about Public and Patient Involvement from various different perspectives, including the role of PPI in health economics research.
The seminar will take place at the Institute for Lifecourse and Society, North Campus, NUI Galway from 10.30am to 3.15pm on Friday August 30th.
Tune in to Galway Bay fm news to hear more….