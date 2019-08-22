Tuam has highest commerical vacancy rate in Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Tuam has the highest commerical vacancy rate in Galway – with over one in five business premises lying idle.

That’s according to a new report from GeoDirectory which examined commerical vacancy rates nationwide during the 2nd quarter of this year.

The figure for Tuam of 21 percent is one of the highest figures in Connacht and significantly higher than the Galway average of 16.3 percent.

Meanwhile, the city has a vacancy rate of 16.2 percent – the lowest vacancy rate across the county.

However, it’s still considerably higher than the national average of just over 13 percent.

More at 1 as CEO of GeoDirectory, Dara Keogh, says Sligo has the worst vacancy rate in the country….