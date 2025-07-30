Tuam golfer reflects on mingling with superstars as British Open marshal

Meeting the golfing greats and generally mingling with the fans are among the treasured memories that one Tuam Golf Club stalwart will take from his stint as a marshal at the British Open.

Local auctioneer Michael Ryder described it as a once in a lifetime opportunity after he was selected to oversee crowd control at one of the links holes for the duration of the major competition.

Michael even managed to bring back mementoes and autographs that will go on display at Tuam Golf Club where he is a member as well as a former Club Captain.

The well-known Corofin GAA club official was selected to marshal at the fifteenth hole at the Open in Portrush last weekend – the only one from south of the border to do so.

“It is amazing to experience the discipline and focus that these players go through on a day-to-day basis despite being followed by tens of thousands of fans . . . even during practice days,” he said.

“It was great to see the likes of Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry being so accommodating when it came to respecting the fans. They did it at every opportunity.

“Even when players were practicing, there were large crowds around and for them to keep their focus was nothing short of incredible,” he said.

Michael spent his time between tee and green on the 15th hole – occasionally dispatched to ball-spotting off the tee.

“We got to meet Padraic Harrington and Phil Mickelson who were gentlemen as was Darren Clarke (who didn’t make the cut) as they knew they were not going to win,” he said.

“It was great to be inside the ropes with almost 6,000 others as we tried to keep the crowds back when it came to the presentation,” Michael added.

Pictured: Tuam-based auctioneer Michael Ryder while marshalling at the 15th in Portrush.