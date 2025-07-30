Tuam golfer reflects on mingling with superstars as British Open marshal

-
-
Author: Declan Tierney
~ 2 minutes read
Meeting the golfing greats and generally mingling with the fans are among the treasured memories that one Tuam Golf Club stalwart will take from his stint as a marshal at the British Open.
Local auctioneer Michael Ryder described it as a once in a lifetime opportunity after he was selected to oversee crowd control at one of the links holes for the duration of the major competition.
Michael even managed to bring back mementoes and autographs that will go on display at Tuam Golf Club where he is a member as well as a former Club Captain.
The well-known Corofin GAA club official was selected to marshal at the fifteenth hole at the Open in Portrush last weekend – the only one from south of the border to do so.
“It is amazing to experience the discipline and focus that these players go through on a day-to-day basis despite being followed by tens of thousands of fans . . . even during practice days,” he said.
“It was great to see the likes of Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry being so accommodating when it came to respecting the fans. They did it at every opportunity.
“Even when players were practicing, there were large crowds around and for them to keep their focus was nothing short of incredible,” he said.
Michael spent his time between tee and green on the 15th hole – occasionally dispatched to ball-spotting off the tee.
“We got to meet Padraic Harrington and Phil Mickelson who were gentlemen as was Darren Clarke (who didn’t make the cut) as they knew they were not going to win,” he said.
“It was great to be inside the ropes with almost 6,000 others as we tried to keep the crowds back when it came to the presentation,” Michael added.
Pictured: Tuam-based auctioneer Michael Ryder while marshalling at the 15th in Portrush.
For more, read this week’s Connacht Tribune:
Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App
Download the Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App to access to Galway’s best-selling newspaper. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
Or purchase the Digital Edition for PC, Mac or Laptop from Pagesuite HERE.
Get the Connacht Tribune Live app
The Connacht Tribune Live app is the home of everything that is happening in Galway City and county. It’s completely FREE and features all the latest news, sport and information on what’s on in your area. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
More like this:
Funding of €21m for 'groundbreaking' Galway health-tech projects
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMFunding of €21m has been awarded for two 'groundbreak...
DK Connemara Oysters secures two wins at global Great Taste Awards
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMDK Connemara Oysters has secured two wins at the Grea...
Two more reviews into care provided to women and babies at Portiuncula Hospital now complete
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMSeven reviews into the care provided to women and the...
Affordable Housing info evening in Knocknacarra next week
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMAn information evening on Affordable Housing will be ...
Prison for drunk driver who caused passenger’s death
By Ronan Judge A drunk driver who lost control of a car that ended up submerged in a metre of ...
Council earmarks eleven locations for enhancement programme across county
Eleven Galway locations have been included in the local authority’s latest bus stop enhancement p...
Galway city's PorterShed launches AI support programme for businesses
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGalway city's PorterShed has launched an AI support p...
Council refuses FOI request on Monivea Solar farm project due to commercial sensitivity
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGalway County Council has refused a freedom of inform...
Permission overturned for expansion of popular west end pub
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMPlanning permission for an expansion of a popular pub...