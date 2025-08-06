Tuam facility gets resounding thumbs up from users and their families

A cancer support service in Tuam have been given a resounding thumbs up from more than 90% of respondents to a survey who were asked how effective the facility was.

Tuam Cancer Care revealed the findings of their recent survey as they launched their autumn/winter schedule of support services for people with a cancer diagnosis and their families.

All supports provided by Tuam Cancer Care are free of charge, according to Maureen Grealish, manager of the charity which is based on the town’s Dunmore Road.

Those support services include a drop-in centre, support and information and complementary therapies (massage and reflexology).

It also includes a lymphoedema service, counselling (adult, children and adolescents and couples), the CanREACT physical activity programme, the CLIMB Programme for children aged from five to twelve whose parent has a diagnosis, chair yoga and the post-mastectomy care clinic.

The Tuam centre are also delighted to include a monthly coffee morning from 10am to 12pm on the first Tuesday of every month starting on September 2.

“We are adding the coffee morning to our support schedule as a result of feedback received from clients through our recent anonymous survey,” added Maureen.

A total of 163 people responded to Tuam Cancer Care’s survey. Of these, 51% were current clients and a further 22% were former clients of Tuam Cancer Care.

When asked how helpful the support services were, 92% gave a five out of five rating and a further 5% gave a four out of five rating.

Some of the comments received through the survey included were: “For me it was a lifeline. You meet people who are going through their own challenges with their illness. I feel you understand what it feels like to have cancer”.

Another said: “Have given me back my life”.

A further remarked: “The information you get is invaluable and reassuring”.

Another client added: “Tuam Cancer Care is a great service and provides so many services and support to cancer patients at all stages of their journey. It’s an uplifting centre to visit and there is a friendly, warm and inviting atmosphere. I would highly recommend TCC.”

There were also some clients that don’t participate in their existing group programmes that said they would welcome an opportunity to meet other people affected by a cancer diagnosis and, as a result of this, they have included the new monthly coffee mornings which we hope will provide the support this group of clients would welcome.

Clients will have a chance to meet both other people affected by a cancer diagnosis and Tuam Cancer Care’s support volunteers that are trained in listening skills.

For anyone that has been affected by a cancer diagnosis and would like some more information please phone them on 093-28522, drop in to the centre which is open from 10am to 2pm Monday to Friday and from 7pm to 9pm on Monday evenings.

Tuam Cancer Care provides emotional, psychological and practical support to people with a cancer diagnosis and to their families. All services are provided free of charge, and confidentiality is assured.

Tuam Cancer Care is a full member of the National Cancer Control Programme (NCCP).

“Alliance of cancer support centres and services is vital and we fully comply with best practice guidelines. Tuam Cancer Care is a registered charity.

“In 2024 we relied on donations and fundraising to cover 80% of the costs of running the support services,” Maureen explained.

Pictured: Maureen Grealish (Manager), Marie Fahey (Support Volunteer), Mary Doyle (Support Volunteer) and Christina Rushe (Reflexology/ Massage Therapist and Physical Activity Programme Facilitator) all with Tuam Cancer Care.