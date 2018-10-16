Tuam councillors support motion seeking Quiet Man greenway study

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Tuam Municipal District councillors have unanimously supported a motion for a feasibility study on the proposed Quiet Man greenway.

The motion was proposed by Independent Councillor Karey McHugh and seconded by Independent Councillor Shaun Cunniffe at this week’s meeting of the Municipal District Council.

At least 100 people gathered in support of the greenway outside the meeting in Tuam yesterday afternoon. (15/10)

Last month, county councillors voted in favour of seeking funding from the Department of Transport for a feasibility study of all options for a greenway in the county, rather than one specific route.

More at 2