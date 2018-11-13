Tuam councillors in call for further powers to be devolved to municipal district level

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The county secretary and the corporate policy group are being urged to review standing orders in a bid to devolve more powers down to municipal district level.

At a meeting of Tuam district, councillors argued that having to bring proposals to the CPG or the main council for final decision was hampering work and stalling progress.

Referring to a standing order which prohibits media from attending MD deputation meetings, Fianna Fail councillor Donagh Killilea argued the media should be allowed to attend except in cases of sensitive information.

Officials stated they would seek the advice of the county secretary and the CPG.

For more on this story tune in to The News@1 for Galway…