Tuam councillors hit out at level of department pushback on local area plan

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Tuam area councillors have hit out at the level of Department push-back concerning the Local Area Plan.

The Chief Executive’s report on the submissions received on the material alterations to the plan was presented at this week’s meeting at County Hall.

Six submissions were received on the material alterations from groups including government departments, TII, the EPA and the OPW.

These included observations from the Department of Housing, Planning and Local Government rejecting additional zonings put forward by councillors.

Tuam area councillors opted to reject many of the CEO’s recommendations concerning such observations.

The plan which sets out a blueprint for the next five years was finalised by councillors after lengthy discussion regarding such zonings.

