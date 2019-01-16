Galway Bay fm newsroom – The IDA has been urged to provide sufficient supports to key employers in Tuam as fears grow concerning the impact of Brexit.
Local councillor Donagh Killilea told a district meeting that many businesses such as Valeo and JFC rely on exports and need to be Brexit-ready.
He queried the future plan for the site in Tuam and said the town has one of the highest broadband speeds which is a minimum requirement for an IDA site.
Fine Gael councillor Tom Mc Hugh said that at a previous meeting attended by an IDA delegation some years ago, he had proposed that plans are drafted in a bid to have a current permission available.
At 10, hear Councillor Killilea who says the town is wide open for development…
Tuam councillors call on IDA to support business in the town
