Tuam Councillor warns members of the public of a fraudulent text message regarding the Energy Support Scheme

Published:

Tuam Councillor warns members of the public of a fraudulent text message regarding the Energy Support Scheme
https://mcdn.podbean.com/mf/web/bfbvhc/reddington.mp3
A Tuam Councillor has advised members of the public not to click on a link that has been sent to members of the public regarding the Energy Support Scheme saying that it is a scam.

Members of the public have already been caught out in what looks like an official text from the Government telling them that they must apply for the energy credits that will be allocated starting in December.


The text message advises the person to click on a link that brings them to what looks like an official government page and then asks them to insert their bank or card details.

Councillor Andrew Reddington told Galway Bay FM News that he has been contacted by members of the public about this and is advising those who receive the link to delete it immediately.

He added that the energy credits will be lodged automatically and that they do not need to be applied for.

 

 

 

