Tuam Councillor Karey McHugh-Farag reverses decision to step away from politics
Councillor Karey McHugh-Farag has reversed her decision to step away from politics
She has announced that she will be standing in Tuam in the upcoming local elections.
She’s currently on maternity leave, but had indicated last year that she would not be seeking another term.
But Councillor McHugh-Farag says she’s missed political life, and wants to set a good example to her son, and also women considering politics.
Her brother Steven McHugh has been standing in for her during her maternity leave
Karey says while stepping back was the right decision at the time – the passion never went away.
