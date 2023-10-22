Tuam Councillor confirms that the Caherlistrane school run is to return tomorrow.
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
Tuam Councillor Andrew Reddington has confirmed that the regular bus service from Caherlistrane to Tuam, which has been unavailable since September, will return tomorrow.
More than 50 teenagers in the Caherlistrane area have been left without a regular school bus service to Tuam with parents informed that there would be no bus service for the foreseeable future.
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
This led to parents having to change their work schedules to make sure their children were able to get to school.
Speaking to Galway Bay FM News, Councillor Reddington said that he has been liaising with Bus Eireann over the last number of weeks and added that a conversation must be had on a national level on this issue of the lack of driver availability.
The post Tuam Councillor confirms that the Caherlistrane school run is to return tomorrow. appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
44 Galway based artists benefit from Arts Council funding
44 Galway-based artists are to benefit from Arts Council funding through agility awards. €2.8M wi...
Local Sports Clubs in Ballinasloe invited to sign up for Community Champions Campaign
Local Sports Clubs in and around Ballinasloe are now being invited to sign up for the community c...
Michael Fitzmaurice says the EU is trying to phase out traditional farming on Ireland’s marginal lands.
Galway-Roscommon TD Michael Fitzmaurice has raised concerns about the EU’s proposals to impose re...
Weather Warning issued for six counties including Galway
A status yellow rain warning has been issued for Clare, Cork, Kerry, Limerick, Tipperary and Galw...
Fine Gael announce their six candidates to run in City Local Elections
Fine Gael has announced the six candidates that will run in the City Local Elections next year. T...
Two years on, nursing home had not addressed fire safety issues
A nursing home in Ballinasloe has still not addressed high risk fire safety issues – two years af...
Commercial rates appeals fall on deaf ears due to staff shortage
Galway business owners attempting to appeal commercial rates revaluations are being met with sile...
Councillors told to cool off in debate over Oughterard bridge
The proposed installation of traffic lights on the Oughterard bridge crossing led to a lengthy an...
Growhouse worker was victim of human trafficking
A victim of human trafficking from Vietnam ended up working in a cannabis growhouse in East Galwa...