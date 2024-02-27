Tuam Community Council seeking to advance plans for community centre with 3 sites identified
Tuam Community Council has identified three suitable sites for a community centre in the town.
The group has received letters of support from around 20 local sports and community groups in their fight for a community centre.
A delegation gave a presentation to this week’s meeting of Tuam councillors, during which they highlighted two private sites and one county council owned site.
Director of Services Derek Pender says the executive will work closely with the council to advance the project, and says there are multiple financial streams available to them.
Speaking to our reporter Kevin O’Dwyer, Tuam Community Council’s Caroline Gormally, says Tuam badly needs a community centre:
