  • Services

Services

Tuam childcare facility closing due to fire safety works costing €1.2m

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 2 minutes read

Tuam childcare facility closing due to fire safety works costing €1.2m
Share story:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A childcare facility in Tuam has announced it’s closing its doors due to costly fire safety works.

Extensive upgrade works worth an estimated €1.2m are needed at ‘Happily Ever After’ to comply with fire safety regulations.

It’s one of the largest creches in the town, and says it has been issued with a closure notice by the Fire Officer.

Tuam Parish has been renting part of the centre to the creche for the past seven years.

The finance committee says it has been working to find a solution, and says more than €20,000 has been spent on a project manager and consultations.

However, it says it is not possible to fund the works required, and so, they have decided not to proceed with the upgrade works on the building.

Happily Ever After have also issued a statement, saying the decision is leaving ‘families scrambling for alternative childcare and 19 staff members facing unemployment’.

It adds that the fire safety works were committed to by the committee two years ago when an eleven year lease was agreed.

The creche caters for 97 children from 72 families, and says it will close its doors on October 31st.]

AND JOHN MORLEY WILL BE LOOKING AT THIS STORY IN MORE DETAIL ON GALWAY TALKS ON MONDAY WHEN HE’LL BE TALKING TO SOME OF THE PARENTS AFFECTED

More like this:
no_space
Oats-spreading saga in city has councillors feeling like "clowns"

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe ongoing saga of oats being spread all over the ci...

no_space
Keys handed over for new social housing developments in Tuam and Ardrahan

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe first sod was turned today on a major new social ...

no_space
€1m in funding for County Council to buy and develop Old Convent in Gort

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMOne million euro in funding has been allocated to the...

no_space
Man in 60s dies in crash on N65 Kilcooley, Loughrea

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA man in his 60s has died following a single-vehicle ...

no_space
Minister turns sod on €23m housing development in Claregalway

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMHousing Minister James Browne has turned the sod on a...

no_space
Three ATU iHub Galway companies get national funding

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThree ATU iHub Galway companies are among eight to re...

no_space
N65 to remain closed near Loughrea for number of hours

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe N65 remains closed at Kilcooley, Loughrea, due to...

no_space
Local TD accuses Government of letting insurance companies "off the hook"

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGovernment is letting insurance companies "off the ho...

no_space
Druid Theatre appoints new CEO

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMDruid Theatre has appointed a new CEO. Kerry woman Ma...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up