Tuam childcare facility closing due to fire safety works costing €1.2m

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A childcare facility in Tuam has announced it’s closing its doors due to costly fire safety works.

Extensive upgrade works worth an estimated €1.2m are needed at ‘Happily Ever After’ to comply with fire safety regulations.

It’s one of the largest creches in the town, and says it has been issued with a closure notice by the Fire Officer.

Tuam Parish has been renting part of the centre to the creche for the past seven years.

The finance committee says it has been working to find a solution, and says more than €20,000 has been spent on a project manager and consultations.

However, it says it is not possible to fund the works required, and so, they have decided not to proceed with the upgrade works on the building.

Happily Ever After have also issued a statement, saying the decision is leaving ‘families scrambling for alternative childcare and 19 staff members facing unemployment’.

It adds that the fire safety works were committed to by the committee two years ago when an eleven year lease was agreed.

The creche caters for 97 children from 72 families, and says it will close its doors on October 31st.]

