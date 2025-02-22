Tuam auctioneer celebrates 50 years in business

ONE of the best known characters on the West of Ireland auctioneering, property, insurance and farming scene, is this week celebrating over 50 years in business . . . and what a half century it has been for one Martin Tyrrell.

When Martin returned from Australia in the last 1960s to North Galway, those were bleak and difficult times for auctioneers – and indeed anyone in business – with both the property market and the national economy virtually stagnant.

He remembers that era as one where emigration was rife – and especially with young people – and where a house could be bought for €3,000; land was making less than €3,000 per acre; and nice lounge bars were averaging €12,000.

“Even in those tough times, we offered an all-round service even though it was a very depressed time. The farming community were also having a depressed era and finance was very difficult to come by.

“As the years went on, our firm continued to provide all services to our clientele both at home and overseas,” said Martin Tyrrell.

In the years after, Martin Tyrrell was elected as president of the Tuam Chamber of Commerce – having been proposed by the late Joe O’Toole – and was also president of the Tuam Lions Club.

The late Jimmy Tierney – Manager of the Bank of Ireland branch in Tuam back the years – was the man behind getting Martin Tyrrell to look after the sale of the historic Castle Hackett in Belclare, home of the former Lieutenant General, Sir Denis Bernard.

“Our accession to the EU back in 1973, improved confidence. However, the new educational system under Minister Donogh O’Malley was probably the best legislation we ever experienced in Ireland with the Irish people gradually enjoying a much greater image and profile both at home and in many parts of the world,” recalls Martin Tyrrell.

To this day, that educational legacy of confidence and self-belief, Martin believes, has held Ireland in good stead, and like most families of this era, the extended Tyrrell family have all benefited from that confidence booster of a good third-level education.

“The assistance of the IDA, the County Council, Teagasc and our universities, continues to improve our overall marketing situation and way of life.

“We have come through most difficult and challenging times over the years. However, it was a real boost to see a great new era emerge, which is now being enjoyed by our country and our people both at home and overseas.

“Our overseas team continues to establish new markets for our top quality products, and this has continued over the years.

“While there were some trying times, gradually a new confidence emerged. Our international clientele continue to be offered the unlimited future potential of Ireland,” said Martin Tyrrell.

From ‘the hungry days’ of the £3,000 houses in the late 1960s, Tyrrell Auctioneers – who are headquartered in the heart of Tuam town – now are selling houses at over €400,000 and farmland up to €20,000 an acre.

“Through the decades, we have also witnessed a massive growth in tourism while Irish music and Irish culture are now highly regarded both at home and all over the world.

“This has been a wonderful transition both here in Galway and indeed all over the country, given the years of oppression as a country that we had endured.

“There are some things too that really excite me in present-day Ireland like the whole Tidy Towns movement. The work that’s being done with this body is truly admirable, helping to keep our villages and towns in pristine condition and a joy to visit. And to this day, we are still making great strides with the Tidy Towns ideal,” said Martin Tyrrell.

Along the way and over more recent times, Tyrrells have been appointed as agents for PTSB and also as valuers for other various financial institutions and insurance companies.

“For Tyrrells, for Tuam, for our county, and indeed for our country, it has been a most wonderful transition since the tougher times of the 1960s, and it has been great to be part of it all,” said Martin Tyrrell.

Pictured: Martin Tyrrell, President of Tuam Lions Club, and his wife Ann, who first met in Australia before moving back to Galway in the late 1960s.