Tuam artist designs President Higgins' Christmas Card
An artist and graphic designer from Tuam has designed this year’s Christmas Card for President Michael D. Higgins.
Michael O’Dwyer was asked personally by President Higgins to design the artwork for the card.
It will be sent out to world leaders such as US President Joe Biden and Pope Francis by the President, his wife Sabina Higgins and the Higgins family.
The theme of this year’s artwork is “Peace on Earth” and features the peace bell located on the grounds of Áras An Uachtaráin.
