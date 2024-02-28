Tuam area councillors urged to lobby national politicians over Active Travel Scheme
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 2 minutes read
Tuam area councillors are being urged to lobby national politicians over the zero allocation of Active Travel Scheme funds for school safety measures
Director of Services Derek Pender called on councillors to contact their national political colleagues and seek their support for future funding.
Councillors agreed to draw up a motion to be sent to the Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan
Mr Pender said he was disappointed zero finances were made available for local schools through the Active Travel funding.
Councillor Andrew Reddington said applications had become more complicated with feasibility studies now part of the funding requirement.
Councillor Mary Hoade also expressed her disappointment saying she had spoken to the government minister about the matter.
While Caithaoirleach, Donagh Killilea, felt there was political interference involved in where the money was being allocated.
He added that all the members need to send strong signals to the national representatives about the lack of funding.
Councillor Peter Roache offered to draw up a motion to be sent to the Minister calling for support for Active Travel funding in the future.
The meeting passed the motion unanimously.
