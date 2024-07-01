  • Services

Tuam area councillor says HSE cannot be “bystander” as Pieta House faces funding challenges

Tuam area councillor says HSE cannot be "bystander" as Pieta House faces funding challenges
A Tuam area councillor says the HSE cannot simply act as a “bystander” while Pieta House faces funding challenges.

It’s as the charity is set to close the existing therapy centre at Bishop Street due to increasing costs.


But it has given a strong assurance that it’s not reducing services and it has no intention whatsoever of leaving Tuam.

At a meeting this week, Independent Ireland Councillor Shaun Cunniffe told Kevin Dwyer that the HSE has a big role to play in the situation.

