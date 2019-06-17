Try some lifestyle changes to avoid bloating

By Dr Bhatti M.B.B.S.D.C.H.R.C.P.S

Bloating is when your tummy is puffy, feels stretched and uncomfortable due to temporary abdominal distension.

Common causes include overeating, eating too fast, swallowing food to quickly, talking while eating and swallowing air, certain foods which can cause gas (such as beans, lentils, cabbage, cauliflower) and drinking to many fizzy drinks. Certain medical conditions can also give rise to this symptom such as Gastritis, Food poisoning, Candida, Celiac, IBS, Diverticular disease, Food intolerance, Crohn’s disease, PMS or Menopause, certain cancers such as ovarian and colon cancer. If you have any chest pain, palpitations, fever, shortness of breath, dizziness, weakness, pain in the abdominal area, bloody or dark stools, vomiting blood, eyes and skin becomes yellow and you have lost a lot of weight then please consult your GP first for any medical advice as he or she might prescribe an appropriate medication, tests or refer you to a specialist to rule out something sinister.

If a serious illness has been ruled out, then some lifestyle changes might help. It is advisable to slow down and try and eat in a relaxing atmosphere without watching television, reading or talking. It is also a good idea to try and identify the food which might be responsible for your bloating so that you can try and eliminate it. You should chew your food properly and try and eat three balanced meals a day, drink plenty of fluids for hydration and avoid fizzy drinks.

In Dr Bhatti’s clinic they use a multi pronged approach in treating this and many conditions with evidence based therapies such as Micro-immunotherapy, Physiological Regulating Medicine (P.R.M), Gut Health and Microbiome restoration, Nutritional and Nutraceutical therapies, Lifestyle Medicine, Natural Hormonal Balancing, Glandular support, Soft tissue and joint support, Complex Homeopathy, Herbals, and Needle free Medical Acupuncture, Therapeautic Mindfulness and CBT techniques to achieve excellent results.

Dr Bhatti is a qualified Medical Doctor with a Postgraduate Diploma from the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons in Ireland. He has worked in all the main hospitals in Galway, Port Washington Hospital, Milwaukee General Hospital, Wisconsin USA. He has worked in the fields of medicine, chest medicine, surgery, cardiology, orthopaedics, skin, paediatrics, geriatrics, psychiatry and has over 30 years practise and teaching experience in the field of complementary medical care.

DISCLAIMER

Always consult your G.P. first for any medical advice and to rule out any serious illness or before starting any new regime or self treatment. The contents of this article are for informational purposes only and are not intended to prevent, diagnose or cure any medical conditions. The publisher of this article or any information provided on this site including text, graphics, images, cannot be held responsible for any errors or any consequences arising from the use of the information contained in this article or this site or its pages. In case of an emergency always contact your Doctor and the emergency services immediately.

