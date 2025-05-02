  • Services

Services

Trolley figures low in Galway's public hospitals ahead of bank holiday

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

Trolley figures low in Galway's public hospitals ahead of bank holiday
Share story:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Trolley figures are relatively low in Galway’s public hospitals ahead of the bank holiday weekend.

There are thirteen patients waiting for a bed at University Hospital Galway – down from 45 at the start of the week.

Meanwhile, there are no patients on trolleys at Portiuncula Hospital in Ballinasloe this morning.

According to today’s INMO Trolley Watch, 259 admitted patients are on trolleys in hospitals around the country today.

Bank holidays typically see high attendances to EDs, with record high trolley figures seen at Galway’s public Emergency Departments in February.

While trolley figures are low locally coming into this weekend, people are still reminded to consider all of their care options before presenting at an emergency department.

Local out of hours GP service. Westdoc will be operating at increased capacity in Galway, Mayo and Roscommon from this evening until Tuesday morning.

Another option is the pharmacy or the Roscommon injury unit for non life-threatening injuries such as broken bones, dislocations, sprains, wounds, scalds, and minor burns.

The HSE is assuring that plans are in place across hospital and community services to ensure patients can access the care they need in the right setting.

More like this:
no_space
Concerns around SNA allocations for Lisheenkyle School raised in the Dáil

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMConcerns around SNA allocations for Lisheenkyle Natio...

no_space
Bank of Ireland to host fraud awareness event at Eyre Square branch

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMBank of Ireland is hosting a fraud awareness event at...

no_space
Significant increase in job vacancies across Galway

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThere's been a significant increase in job vacancies ...

no_space
Post mortem to take place at UHG today on woman who died in Roscommon crash

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA post mortem is due to take place today at UHG on th...

no_space
Local TD and Junior Transport Minister calls on RSA to deal with long driving test wait times

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMJunior Transport Minister and Galway East TD Sean Can...

no_space
Age and Opportunity groups in Galway get funding for physical activity

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM79 Age and Opportunity groups in Galway are to receiv...

no_space
Progress made on elective hospital plan for Merlin Park

The long-awaited elective hospital for Galway at Merlin Park has taken “its first significant ste...

no_space
Devon suffer semi-final agony for second time in three years

North End United 1 Salthill Devon 0 (After extra time) By Mike Rafferty in Bunclody S...

no_space
Final touches put to annual Folk Fest programme

Lloyd Cole, Martha Wainwright, Seán Keane, Fionn Regan, Don Stiffe, Ultan Conlon The Scratch, Kíl...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up