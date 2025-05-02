Trolley figures low in Galway's public hospitals ahead of bank holiday

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Trolley figures are relatively low in Galway’s public hospitals ahead of the bank holiday weekend.

There are thirteen patients waiting for a bed at University Hospital Galway – down from 45 at the start of the week.

Meanwhile, there are no patients on trolleys at Portiuncula Hospital in Ballinasloe this morning.

According to today’s INMO Trolley Watch, 259 admitted patients are on trolleys in hospitals around the country today.

Bank holidays typically see high attendances to EDs, with record high trolley figures seen at Galway’s public Emergency Departments in February.

While trolley figures are low locally coming into this weekend, people are still reminded to consider all of their care options before presenting at an emergency department.

Local out of hours GP service. Westdoc will be operating at increased capacity in Galway, Mayo and Roscommon from this evening until Tuesday morning.

Another option is the pharmacy or the Roscommon injury unit for non life-threatening injuries such as broken bones, dislocations, sprains, wounds, scalds, and minor burns.

The HSE is assuring that plans are in place across hospital and community services to ensure patients can access the care they need in the right setting.