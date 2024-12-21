Trócaire calls on people of Galway to support Christmas Appeal for Sudan

-
-
Author: Our Reporter
~ 4 minutes read
Trócaire has issued a stark warning over the humanitarian crisis in war-torn Sudan as over 25 million people – or half of the population – are currently facing the real risk of starvation.
The warning comes as the agency urged people in Galway to support its Christmas Appeal for ‘Children in Conflict’.
Trócaire’s CEO Caoimhe de Barra described it as ‘a crisis of historic proportions’.
“The world has neglected the people of Sudan over the past 20 months,” she said.
“More than 14 million people have had to flee their homes because of the conflict with little to no access to food, shelter and basic necessities. Approximately one in seven of the world’s internally displaced people are Sudanese.”
David O’Hare who works for Trócaire has recently returned from Sudan.
“I have worked in the humanitarian sector for nearly twenty years and yet I am still finding it difficult to comprehend the scale of this catastrophe,” he said.
“This has been recognised as the greatest humanitarian crisis in the world today. Millions of people are on the move with nothing – no food, no water and no possessions. Millions of women and children are at particular risk in this situation from malnutrition and from violence,” he added.
Mr O’Hare said that the humanitarian crisis was particularly severe in the Nuba Mountains in South Kordofan.
“Firstly, the conflict has resulted in so many people fleeing to the region because of the fighting elsewhere in the country,” he said.
“Secondly, the last harvest was very poor because of a lack of rain and a plague of locusts. This has meant there has been no surplus or safety net for people here who have shared what they have with the newcomers and that has exacerbated the situation.”
Many of those who have been forced to flee have ended up in camps where conditions are dire with a lack of food and healthcare.
“I visited several camps and heard first-hand of the awful journeys people had to make to get there,” he revealed.
“One mother, Madina, was forced to walk for six days with her seven children to reach Thobo IDP camp. They had no food and had to eat leaves and grasses to stay alive.
“Her son Muriambi was extremely malnourished. He was treated in the nearby Trócaire clinic. When I met the little boy I would have guessed he was three years of age. He is nine. Severe malnutrition over a prolonged period of time had stunted his growth.
“However, the Trócaire staff told me his health has vastly improved since he first arrived. Unfortunately, there are so many women with experiences similar to Madina’s in the Nuba Mountains,” David said.
In South Kordofan and Blue Nile State, Trócaire is providing support for 15 rural health centres and eleven nutrition outreach sites focusing on: primary health care services; maternal and child health; immunisation; malaria prevention, control and treatment; nutrition treatment for children under five; and capacity strengthening to partner staff, communities, and local authorities. Trócaire is also providing emergency food aid and medical care in the camps.
“We have witnessed this crisis unfold from an opportunity for democratic reform, to a battle for power with little regard for those in its path,” said Caoimhe de Barra.
“This is a man-made crisis, today, in real-time, forgotten, ignored even. Nothing will echo louder now for the people of Sudan than the silencing of the guns and the world’s haste in providing them support. Help delayed is help denied,” she added.
“It’s not just Sudan where children are suffering the effects of conflict. From Gaza to Ukraine, from Ethiopia to South Sudan, children are living in conflict zones. In many cases they have no food, no safe water to drink, no shelter,” she continued.
“We are asking people in Galway, if they can, to donate to our Christmas Appeal which will provide support for children in these terrible conditions as well as supporting critical work across Trócaire’s global programmes.
Donations can be made at www.trocaire.org or by calling 1800 408 408.
Pictured: Muriambi was treated for severe malnutrition in the Trócaire clinic in Thobo. He is nine. A lack of food over a prolonged period of time has stunted his growth. Photo: Achuoth Deng
For more, read this week’s Connacht Tribune:
Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App
Download the Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App to access to Galway’s best-selling newspaper. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
Or purchase the Digital Edition for PC, Mac or Laptop from Pagesuite HERE.
Get the Connacht Tribune Live app
The Connacht Tribune Live app is the home of everything that is happening in Galway City and county. It’s completely FREE and features all the latest news, sport and information on what’s on in your area. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
More like this:
Aran Islands RNLI volunteers perform different kind of rescue for stranded dolphins
The Aran Islands RNLI lifeboat crew performed a different kind of rescue close to home last week ...
Big prize beckons for lucky winner in Galway Rape Crisis Centre fundraiser
One lucky person will go into the New Year with a massive €100,000 more cash in their pocket – an...
Gradam Sheosaimh Uí Ógartaigh 2025 now open for nominations
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGradam Sheosaimh Uí Ógartaigh 2025, is now open for n...
Galway businessman urges the government to back Bulky Goods Recycling
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA Galway businessman is urging the government to back...
Day Four of Galway Bay FM Christmas Charity Challenge
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMIt's the final day of Galway Bay fm's Christmas Chari...
Status Yellow wind warning in Galway to begin at 3 tomorrow morning
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA status yellow wind warning for Galway comes into op...
Councillor "horrified" as step-down beds still sitting idle in new Tuam CNU ahead of winter surge
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA local councillor says he's "horrified" that more th...
Councillor Mike Crowe describes speedy return to politics as "a bit of a surprise"
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMCouncillor Mike Crowe has described his speedy return...
Three arrests for burglaries in Galway, Mayo, Cork, Kildare and Wexford
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThree people have been arrested as part of an operati...