Triple X should mean it’s time to part ways with your replica kit

A Different View with Dave O’Connell

here are few more unedifying sights in sport than that of a fan wedged into a football jersey which – even at XXXL – is clearly designed for a wearer who wouldn’t quite put as much strain on the material.

And I say this as someone who might euphemistically be described as carrying a bit of timber myself.

Every young boy and girl might dream of pulling on their county jersey or of playing in the Premiership – but when that ship has long sailed, the jersey option still remains even if it’s now from your seat in the stand.

It’s a relatively new phenomenon of course, because back in the day we showed our support for our county with crepe hats and rosettes that, on wet days, left the dye running down your face to leave you with, in Galway’s case, what looked like a port wine stain for your trouble.

Then came those headbands or wristbands – when the only supporters wearing county jerseys were actually those who had earned them by playing for the county or those who knew someone who was lucky enough to earn one.

Truth is there was nothing wrong with paper hats – even if the dye that ran left you looking like a maroon and white version of William Wallace.

And what was wrong with rosettes? We had them for Communion and Confirmation and Paddy’s Day, even if now the latter is all about tee-shirts that say ‘Kiss Me I’m Irish’ when the wearers patently are not.

And I’ll admit I’m not a big fan of headbands – but that’s down to a lack of hair more than a fashion stance; the only hair in my eyes these days is from my eyebrows.

But it doesn’t really matter anyway, because they’ve long given way to the replica strips – when suddenly everyone can wear the same jersey as the fifteen or eleven who lined out on the field in front of them.

The only difference as that the actual players had tops that varied between medium and large – whereas the tops worn in the stand had more XXs than Tiger Woods.

