Trio of Galway RNLI veterans presented with Long Service Awards

Three crew with Galway RNLI have been presented with Long Service Awards in recognition of their dedication and commitment as long-serving volunteers with Galway Lifeboat Station.

At the One Crew Celebration to mark 30 years since the establishment of Galway RNLI, long service medals were presented to Les Perry, Volunteer Treasurer for the Fundraising Committee, for 20 years’ service – and to Barry Heskin and Shane Folan for 30 years’ service as lifeboat crew.

The event brought together former and current crew who have volunteered with Galway Lifeboat Station over the past 30 years.

The long service awards were presented by Anna Classon, RNLI Head of Region for Ireland, and Paul Carey, Acting Lifeboat Operations Manager at the Galway Lifeboat Station delivered a tribute to the long service award recipients.

He spoke of how Les Perry became a volunteer and said: “Les Perry grew up in Wexford and always heard stories of the great work of the volunteer crew at Kilmore Quay RNLI which very much impressed him. Before retiring from his long and successful career in the insurance industry he approached his good friend Pat Lavelle to ask him about volunteering and he was roped in immediately,” he said.

“Les has been a dedicated Volunteer Treasurer on the Fundraising Committee for 20 years crossing the city and county of Galway emptying donation boxes, banking, posting receipts and thank you cards, placing Christmas cards and a whole lot more,” he added.

Barry Heskin was presented with a long service medal for 30 years’ volunteering.

“Barry Heskin served as a crew member responding to countless callouts and rescues often in challenging and dangerous conditions. He then progressed to the role of Helm leading crews at sea and ensuring safe and effective rescue operations and then on to being a Launch Authority at the station providing calm and decisive leadership from shore to ensure the lifeboat and crew could launch safely and swiftly whenever needed,” said Paul Carey.

The final award of the evening was presented to Shane Folan for 30 years’ service as a volunteer.

“Shane Folan among his many achievements holds the distinction of being the very first volunteer crew member officially enrolled at the Galway Lifeboat Station,” said Paul.

“Since 28 May 1995 he has excelled at every position he has held, earning the respect of fellow crew members and the wider RNLI community as he progressed from crew, to Helm, to the role of Launch Authority that he currently holds.

“In addition to his RNLI role, Shane contributes to local maritime safety through his position on the Galway Multi-Agency Search and Rescue Committee and he is instrumental in the development work underway to introduce a new rescue craft on the River Corrib,” he added.

Pictured: Galway RNLI volunteers who were presented with long service awards (from left) Barry Heskin who was awarded a 30 year long service medal; Les Perry who was awarded a 20 year long service medal; and Shane Folan who was awarded a 30 year long service medal.