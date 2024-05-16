Trio of Galway EY Entrepreneur of the Year 2024 finalists revealed 

Three finalists from Galway are among the 24 shortlisted for this year’s EY Entrepreneur of the Year.

Ruth Mackey, David Mackey and John Mackey of Mbryonics Limited, based at the IDA Business Park in Dangan; Dr Barry Flannery of Xerotech, based in Claregalway Business Park, and Kenneth Fox of Channel Mechanics in Ballybrit Business Park were selected from more than 200 nominations received – the highest ever in programme’s history.

The Galway teams will compete with the 21 other shortlisted entrepreneurs, which span a range of sectors including consumer, health tech, pharmaceutical, energy and engineering.

Collectively this group of world class business leaders are already generating annual revenues of more than €700M and employ over 4,000 people.

The finalists who hail from across the island of Ireland will compete across three categories – Emerging, Established and International – with a special Sustainability Award presented to the finalist who is making the biggest contribution towards environmental sustainability through their business.

Mbryonics Limited is competing in the Established Category; Xerotech is competing in the Established Category, and Channel Mechanics is competing in the International Category.

One overall winner will be selected as The EY Entrepreneur of the Year 2024 at a gala awards ceremony which will take place in November.

“Each year we enter into the nomination process hopeful and excited about the incredible people and businesses we are about to meet, and this year we were honoured to receive the most nominations ever in the history of the programme,” said Roger Wallace, Partner Lead for the EY Entrepreneur of the Year programme.

“Our finalists hail from a diverse mix of backgrounds and are at the helm of some of the most inspiring and innovative businesses in their industries.

“They are all true trailblazers – leaders with the courage and capacity to plot and follow their own path, pushing conventional boundaries and limits.

“Each of the finalists is exploring new markets and technologies to solve challenges and find solutions that are revolutionising their own industries and creating opportunities for their local communities, the island of Ireland and beyond. I am delighted to formally welcome this year’s 24 finalists into the EY Entrepreneur of the Year community and I look forward to working with them closely over the coming months.”

Since its inception, the EY Entrepreneur of the Year Ireland community has grown to a tight-knit network of more than 600 alumni who harness each other’s wealth of experience, with three quarters (75%) conducting business with one another.

Together, the EOY alumni community generates revenues of €23bn, and employs more than 250,000 people across the island of Ireland.

Pictured: Conor Hanley, CEO of FIRE1, Eimear McCrann, Director, EY EOY, and Roger Wallace, Partner Lead, EY EOY, at the announcement of the Entrepreneur of the Year finalists at the EPIC The Irish Immigration Museum.