Trio held over vandalism of Council homes

Three men in their early twenties have been arrested in connection with damage of around €50,000 caused to two local authority houses in Ballygar recently.

Locals were outraged when two houses, owned by Galway County Council, were damaged to such an extent the occupants forced out.

Three males, who are all in their early twenties, were arrested by Gardai and files have been sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions in relation to the damage caused and the thefts that occurred.

The houses were unoccupied at the time of the break-ins, but extensive criminal damage was caused to both.

It is understood that one of the properties at Cloonlyon Crescent had recently been renovated by the housing section of the County Council and was set for occupancy.

There was a new fitted kitchen installed with a hob and oven along with bedroom furniture, including wardrobes. It is estimated that up to €30,000 worth of damage was caused.

The other house in the village had been occupied but was recently vacated. A break-in occurred at this dwelling and substantial damage was also caused – this is believed to be in excess of €20,000.

