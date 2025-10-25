Tributes pour in for teenage ‘Man of Steel’

Published:
Author: Dara Bradley
Tributes have been paid to a young, talented Galway drummer known as ‘Man of Steel’ whose life was claimed by cancer.
Adam Nagajek, who had osteosarcoma, died last Tuesday, aged 17. His ashes were interred at Rinville Cemetery, Oranmore after funeral mass at St Oliver Plunkett Church, Renmore yesterday (Wednesday).
A founding member of Talllon, his fellow bandmates said they were “beyond devastated” to lose their band brother.
“Adam will always and forever be part of us,” said Liam Carroll (vocals and guitar), from Moycullen; Cian Geraghty (bass), from Oranmore, and Ultan Krause (guitar), from Kinvara, in a statement on social media.
Adam was a Leaving Certificate student of Clarin College, Athenry, and the school’s acting principal Susan McGann also paid tribute.
“Adam was a brilliant musician and drummer, and a proud member of the band Talllon. He contributed so much to our school community through his music, his involvement in school musicals, and his positive and uplifting nature,” she said.
“Adam was a kind, talented, and thoughtful young man who will leave a lasting impact on us all. We hope he now finds peace after so bravely facing his illness,” she added.
Clarin College opened a book of condolences to allow people to pay their respects.
Tribune readers will be familiar with the teenager’s story, which was highlighted in August before and after a music festival was held at The Róisín Dubh in his honour.
The Renmore native, with Polish parents, was diagnosed with Osteosarcoma, a bone cancer in his legs and femur, when he was nine.
Surgery to remove bone, plus chemotherapy, worked. In April of last year, the former Renmore FC underage player was discharged from Crumlin Hospital, cancer free.
But months later, Adam suffered late relapse and was diagnosed with the same cancer, this time in his lung.
A self-taught drummer, he started playing drums to help release energy, after his initial bout of cancer robbed him of his ability to play his first love, soccer.
Last May, Adam became paralysed from the chest down overnight from a tumour suppressing his spinal cord. Despite multiple surgeries, and treatments, the tumour persisted and was inoperable.
He was in the care of Galway Hospice since July and died at home on Tuesday of last week surrounded by family.
Adam Nagajek is survived by his parents Ola and Greg, stepbrother Piotr, his beloved dog Jesse, as well as grandparents, aunts and uncles, extended family, and friends, including students and teachers from Clarin College Athenry.
“He will live on through the music that has kept his focus throughout the most difficult time of his life. It is through that we will continue to honour his memory,” Talllon said.
Pictured: Adam pictured with his parents Greg and Ola at the ‘Man of Steel festival’ in his honour at the Róisín Dubh in August. Photo: Brian Harding.
