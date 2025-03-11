  • Services

Tributes paid to young Indreabhan man killed in road collision in Barna

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Tributes are being paid to a young Indreabhan man killed in a road collision in Barna on Sunday night.

22 year old Evan Kilmartin died in a three-car road collision on the R336 between Barna and Furbo at around 11.30pm.

There’s been an outpouring of support on social media as Evan is remembered as an energetic young man and an aspiring DJ and events manager.

He was also well-known in the area due to his work as a bar manager at the Connemara Coast Hotel.

Gardaí continue to appeal for any road users who may have camera footage, including dash-cam, and who were travelling in the area at the time to make this footage available to Gardaí.

