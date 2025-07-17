Tributes paid to teenager who died following Tuam crash

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Tributes are being paid to the 19 year old woman who died at UHG following a weekend crash in Tuam.

Samantha Gannon was the driver of one of the cars involved in a collision at Ballygaddy Road on Sunday evening.

She suffered critical injuries and passed away yesterday afternoon.

Thousands of tributes to Samantha have been posted online, many of them from friends who also attended The Mercy in Tuam.

Gardai continue to appeal for witnesses to the collision on Sunday.

Photo credit – Facebook