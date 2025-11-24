  • Services

Tributes paid to activist Margaretta D'Arcy following death at 91

Published:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Well-known activist Margaretta D’Arcy is being remembered as a life-long peace devotee who “never threw a stone in her life”.

The well known activist, playwright, artist and writer passed away at the age of 91 yesterday.

Despite her advanced years and health issues, Margarette continued to regularly attend protests and demonstrations on a wide range of social and international issues.

She also ran in the local elections last year in Galway City Central, and more recently campaigned for President Catherine Connolly.

In 2014, Margaretta served time in prison after protesting on a runway at Shannon Airport, over its use by the US Military.

Speaking to Galway Talks, film-maker Leila Doolan said she was one of a kind.

 

