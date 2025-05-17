  • Services

Services

Tributes paid following the passing of Dr Tony Claffey of the Old Tuam Society

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

Tributes paid following the passing of Dr Tony Claffey of the Old Tuam Society
Share story:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Tributes have been paid this week following the passing of Dr Tony Claffey.

Dr Claffey, a former teacher at Tuam CBS, was a member of the Old Tuam Society and was dedicated to preserving Tuam’s local heritage.

A statement on the old Tuam Society Facebook page paid tribute to Dr Claffey, saying that his generous sharing of knowledge and his gentlemanly presence at their gatherings will be deeply missed.

They added that Tony’s contribution to the understanding of Tuam’s history was immeasurable and made an indelible impression on so many students of Tuam CBS/St. Patrick’s who will no doubt mourn his passing also.

The Society extended its heartfelt condolences to Tony’s family and many friends.

Dr Tony Claffey will repose at Glynn’s Funeral Home, High Street, Tuam tomorrow evening from 5.30 pm to 7.00pm, followed by Removal to The Cathedral of the Assumption, Tuam.

Funeral Mass will take place on Monday at 11.30 am with the funeral proceeding to Cornamagh cemetery in Athlone.

More like this:
no_space
Gardai appeal for witnesses for separate serious road traffic collisions in Tuam and Galway City

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGardai in Tuam and Galway City are appealing for witn...

no_space
North Galway Vintage and Heritage Club to host Irish Vintage Engine & Tractor Association National Rally In Glenamaddy

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe North Galway Vintage and Heritage Club are to hos...

no_space
Volunteers and Community Groups are honoured at annual Cathaoirleach Awards

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMVolunteers and Community Groups from across County Ga...

no_space
Garda Youth Awards honour some of the county’s most inspiring teens

A dedicated young sportsman, a group of youth volunteers, and an inspirational teenager who refus...

no_space
Galway student with rare skin condition aims to abseil from roof of Croke Park

A Galway-based student with a rare, genetic skin disease is hoping to raise €5,000 by abseiling f...

no_space
Just under 100 social homes back in service across Galway

There were 94 social homes reactivated from vacancy across Galway city and county last year, acco...

no_space
Appeal as Ahascragh and Inis Oirr water supplies in "Drought status"

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMUisce Éireann appeals to the public in Galway to help...

no_space
Alcohol was significant factor in death of man who fell overboard near Nimmos Pier

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe Marine Casulty Investigation Board has released a...

no_space
Outdoor dining to go ahead in city Westend after legal challenge withdrawn

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMOutdoor dining is set to go ahead in the city's Weste...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up