Tributes paid following the passing of Dr Tony Claffey of the Old Tuam Society

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Tributes have been paid this week following the passing of Dr Tony Claffey.

Dr Claffey, a former teacher at Tuam CBS, was a member of the Old Tuam Society and was dedicated to preserving Tuam’s local heritage.

A statement on the old Tuam Society Facebook page paid tribute to Dr Claffey, saying that his generous sharing of knowledge and his gentlemanly presence at their gatherings will be deeply missed.

They added that Tony’s contribution to the understanding of Tuam’s history was immeasurable and made an indelible impression on so many students of Tuam CBS/St. Patrick’s who will no doubt mourn his passing also.

The Society extended its heartfelt condolences to Tony’s family and many friends.

Dr Tony Claffey will repose at Glynn’s Funeral Home, High Street, Tuam tomorrow evening from 5.30 pm to 7.00pm, followed by Removal to The Cathedral of the Assumption, Tuam.

Funeral Mass will take place on Monday at 11.30 am with the funeral proceeding to Cornamagh cemetery in Athlone.