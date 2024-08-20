  • Services

Services

Tributes paid ahead of funeral of UHG breast cancer pioneer Professor Fred Given

Published:

Tributes paid ahead of funeral of UHG breast cancer pioneer Professor Fred Given
Share story:

Tributes are being paid to UHG breast cancer pioneer Professor Fred Given ahead of his funeral today and tomorrow.

The founder of the National Breast Cancer Research Institute died at his home in Bushypark over the weekend.


(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

The Emeritus Professor of Surgery at University Hospital, Galway founded the Institute in 1991.

It’s aim is to increase awareness, improve access to treatment and conduct international class research into breast cancer.

Speaking to Galway Talks, NBCRI Research Director, Professor Michael Kerin has hailed Fred as a champion of research who made an enormous contribution to healthcare.

Professor Fred Given is survived by his wife Kathryn, his sons John and Mark, his daughter Elaine, his grandchildren and a wide circle of family and friends.

His funeral takes place this evening and tomorrow, when he will be laid to rest in Bushypark Cemetery behind St James Church.

The post Tributes paid ahead of funeral of UHG breast cancer pioneer Professor Fred Given appeared first on Galway Bay FM.

More like this:
no_space
Teenager back before court over attack on army chaplain at Renmore Barracks

A teenage boy will appear again before Galway District Court later today in connection with an at...

no_space
Connemara Pony Show announces postponement of events this Thursday and Friday

The Connemara Pony Show in Clifden has announced the postponement of all ridden classes on Thursd...

no_space
Galway Rose shares mental health message in on-stage TV interview

Galway Rose Deirdre Jennings has used her stage time at the Rose of Tralee to open up about menta...

no_space
Údarás looks to draw up plans to reimagine An Cheathrú Rua’s new future

An Cheathrú Rua could be in line for major regeneration under a proposal that will create a ‘sens...

no_space
Cannonball back in Salthill

An entourage of 200 supercars will again descend on Salthill next month for an overnight pit stop...

no_space
Connemara Councillor claims 60% of local houses are empty ten months of the year

A Connemara Councillor has claimed that three in every five homes in the region are vacant for up...

no_space
Galway Rose talks confidence, fashion and performance ahead of Rose of Tralee appearance

The Galway Rose will take to the stage tonight for night one of the TV aspect of this year’...

no_space
Galway Public Health Nurse Management to begin Industrial Action

Galway Public Health Nurse Management is to begin Industrial Action this Friday. The Irish Nurses...

no_space
Water restrictions lifted in Dunmore

Water restrictions put in place in Dunmore and surrounding areas over the last six days have been...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up