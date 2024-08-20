Tributes paid ahead of funeral of UHG breast cancer pioneer Professor Fred Given
Tributes are being paid to UHG breast cancer pioneer Professor Fred Given ahead of his funeral today and tomorrow.
The founder of the National Breast Cancer Research Institute died at his home in Bushypark over the weekend.
The Emeritus Professor of Surgery at University Hospital, Galway founded the Institute in 1991.
It’s aim is to increase awareness, improve access to treatment and conduct international class research into breast cancer.
Speaking to Galway Talks, NBCRI Research Director, Professor Michael Kerin has hailed Fred as a champion of research who made an enormous contribution to healthcare.
Professor Fred Given is survived by his wife Kathryn, his sons John and Mark, his daughter Elaine, his grandchildren and a wide circle of family and friends.
His funeral takes place this evening and tomorrow, when he will be laid to rest in Bushypark Cemetery behind St James Church.
