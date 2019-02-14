Tribeswomen make it two wins from two in the league

Galway 1-9

Monaghan 1-7

COLM SHALVEY AT CLOGHAN

Galway’s senior ladies’ footballers made it two wins from two outings in the 2019 Lidl National League – and, as a result, now sit on top spot of Division 1 alongside Donegal – thanks to a hard-earned win away to Monaghan at Cloghan last Saturday.

Team captain Tracey Leonard and her cousin Róisín hit all nine of Galway’s points between them, while Sarah Conneally came off the bench to get their second-half goal.

A well-organised defence allowed Monaghan to battle to the end, but the Farney County were unable to claw back the deficit and suffered a second successive defeat of the campaign.

Tthe Tribeswomen had to settle for going in level at the interval, despite playing with the elements at the windy Monaghan venue – yet despite only scoring twice from play over the hour, the Connacht champions got over the line to make it back-to-back wins.

Monaghan were first off the mark in the eighth minute via a Ciara McAnespie point, but Galway got the next two scores from a brace of frees by Tracey Leonard. Shauna Coyle brought Monaghan back on level terms with a good score and, although another Leonard free edged the visitors ahead again, Leanne Maguire responded in kind.

Leonard’s fourth free of the half put Galway one up for the third time, but a well-taken effort by Muireann Atkinson brought Monaghan level at 0-4 apiece at half-time.

A Maguire free opened the second-half scoring, but frees by Tracey and Róisín Leonard regained a narrow lead for Galway. Cora Courtney then got on the end of a pass from Ciara McAnespie to fist over an equaliser for Monaghan, only for Galway to hit back with 1-1 in quick succession.

