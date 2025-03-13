Tribesmen look to extend unbeaten start but could do with just a second win

-
-
Author: Keith Kelly
~ 3 minutes read
Are you the kind of person who regards a glass containing exactly half the volume it can hold as half-full, or are you of the half-empty school of thought?
Does that carry over to other parts of your life? Sport, for example, and Galway United’s start to the season in particular, where do you stand on that?
An unbeaten start to the season has to be a good thing, right? Especially as it is one of only two unbeaten records left in a league that is just five games in.
But on the other hand, four of those five games have ended in a draw, and the defensive solidity of the past two seasons has been missing somewhat so far in 2025, with United having conceded in all five games to date.
As Ollie Horgan himself admitted after the draw with Derry City last Friday, United would be better off with two wins and two defeats from the four games they drew, while there has to be some concern at the fact that the Tribesmen have yet to keep a clean sheet five games into the season.
Considering the stats of the last two seasons, United’s defensive record this season can be chalked down as somewhat ‘ordinary’: 20 clean sheets on their way to the First Division title in 2023, and 16 last season in their first top-flight campaign since 2017. Zippity so far in 2025.
There is some suggestion that a change in system this year has contributed to that, with the side playing with three centre-backs and two wing-backs, as opposed to the flat back four of the 2024 campaign.
However, when you add in the final five games of last season, United have conceded at least once in each of their last 10 league games, half of which were under the ‘old’ formation, and half under the new-look set-up.
And so on to this Friday night, when United welcome Waterford FC to Eamonn Deacy Park (7.45pm). The visitors have already lost twice this season, yet they sit two places and two points above United in the table and so are better placed than United, despite having a worse record than their hosts on Friday night (hat-tip to Horgan on his point above).
United have been the dominant side in meetings between the two over the last two seasons, with six wins and two draws from their last eight games. They go into Friday with that unbeaten run, while Waterford head for the Dyke Road on the back of a 3-0 defeat at home to Bohemians last weekend.
Pictured: Jimmy Keohane could be back in the starting XI for Galway United’s game at home to Waterford on Friday. Photo: Joe O’Shaughnessy.
For more, read this week’s Connacht Tribune:
Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App
Download the Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App to access to Galway’s best-selling newspaper. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
Or purchase the Digital Edition for PC, Mac or Laptop from Pagesuite HERE.
Get the Connacht Tribune Live app
The Connacht Tribune Live app is the home of everything that is happening in Galway City and county. It’s completely FREE and features all the latest news, sport and information on what’s on in your area. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
More like this:
Galway foodies hailed across the water
Health, Beauty and Lifestyle with Denise McNamara As somebody who spent more than 12 years abr...
Finding his path in life
Ian Kilroy’s journey to becoming a Zen Buddhist priest began in Galway as a youngster, browsing b...
Fury grows on ACRES and peat soil plans
VERBAL assurances to farmers on the ‘voluntary nature’ of rewetting measures on peaty soils are ‘...
Claire fulfils dream with children’s book
Arts Week with Judy Murphy It’s not War and Peace,” laughs Claire Hynes, as she places her fir...
Husband and wife duo looking forward to intimate gig in Gurteeny
The old cliché about the family that plays together, staying together, clearly holds true for Iri...
At times, this mad world can be just the most annoying of places
Country Living with Francis Farragher I’m not exactly certain whether little annoyances are a ...
Galway boy’s transplant after sister donates bone marrow
A Galway boy is hoping he gets to celebrate his eighth birthday with an extra spring in his step ...
Aran GP completes 185km Lapland fundraiser
The Aran Islands’ doctor returned to a hero’s welcome at Inis Mór last weekend – after completing...
Musical lament for slow demise of rural village
Groove Tube with Cian O’Connell Last week, alternative folk artist Ramper announced himself wi...