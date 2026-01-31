Treating teddies comes of age!

The latest owners to bring their beloved teddies for treatment weren’t even a twinkle in their parents’ eyes when the Teddy Bear Hospital first opened its doors – but last week’s latest ‘surgery’ marked a coming of age for the award-winning, student-led service.

Because for the 21st year running, University of Galway saw its Teddy Bear Hospital as busy as its near-neighbour in UHG; the two-day event saw more than 1,200 “sick and injured” teddy bears admitted to the hospital, accompanied by their minders – 1,200 primary school children.

Organised by the Sláinte Society, University of Galway’s health promotion society that focuses on promoting all aspects of physical and mental health, up to 200 medical, healthcare and science students volunteered as front-line healthcare workers to diagnose and treat teddy bears from across Galway.

In the process, they hope to help children feel more comfortable around doctors and hospitals.

Aoibhe Treacy is a fifth-year medicine student at University of Galway and co-auditor of Sláinte Society.

“We are a health promotion society, so we hope to reduce the fear and anxiety experienced by some children when visiting the hospital or going to the doctors,” she said.

“We are a fully volunteer-led initiative, both committee and Teddy Doctors, welcoming about 1,200 children from around Galway, and we pride ourselves on ensuring a fully inclusive and accessible event.”

Over the years, children have been bringing their teddy bears suffering from an imaginative range of ailments, including sore ears, sick tummies, broken limbs, and all kinds of other weird, wonderful and challenging conditions.

Upon arrival at the Teddy Bear Hospital on campus, each child is given an individual consultation with one of the teddy doctors on call.

The ‘patients’ are examined by the doctors and receive a ‘pawscription’ and referral to surgery or x-ray, with specially designed X-ray and MRI machines available for any teddy bears that need them.

Recuperating teddy bears could avail of medical supplies from the Teddy Bear Pharmacy, stocked with healthy fruit from Total Produce and Fyffes, along with medical supplies sponsored by Matt O’Flaherty Chemist.

Sponsorship for the event is provided by the Medical Protection Society, Boston Scientific, KSG, Vernon Medical and Apache Pizza.

“Teddy Bear Hospital organised by Sláinte Society is one of our flagship society outreach events, which engages with the wider community and brings joy to the campus,” said University of Galway’s Societies Officer Ríona Hughes.

“It is a wonderful opportunity for students, particularly in medicine and health sciences, to meet children and reassure them that their teddies are getting the treatment they need to recover from their various illnesses.

“Events like this highlight the imagination, determination and civic spirit of our societies and the University’s commitment to forging solid links with the wider community,” she added.

Pictured: University of Galway President, Professor David Burn, with final-year medicine student Dearbhla Creaven and Isla, Eva, and Sadie from Claregalway NS, enjoying a fun-filled day at the University of Galway’s Teddy Bear Hospital.