Travel site names Galway Oyster Festival 2nd best summer foodfestival in Europe

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A global travel site has named Galway Oyster Festival the 2nd best summer food festival in Europe.

The Galway International Oyster & Seafood Festival was launched in September 1954 and is the oldest oyster festival in the world.

Big 7 Travel has highlighted it as a top pick for its joyful festivities, setting along the coast and exciting championship.

Here’s how it described the festival on its site:

Dates: 26th — 28th September 2025

Join the world’s biggest and longest-running celebration of oysters at the Galway International Oyster and Seafood Festival.

The joyful festivities are a main feature in the European summer food festival calendar, a joyful weekend of shellfish, live music, dancing, activities, demonstrations, and more.

The highlight of the event is the World Oyster Opening Championship, where revellers watch the top oyster shuckers from around the world compete for the glory.

Sling back oysters by the bucketload, enjoy the toe-tapping trad music, and watch the masters at work – all set against the backdrop of the wind-whipped Atlantic coast.