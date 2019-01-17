Travel sickness for Galway hurlers but footballers don’t need to move outside the county

IT’S a contrasting travel tale of Galway’s two flagship GAA teams. The county footballers will continue to enjoy home comforts in their quest for the FBD League title, but the hurlers are clocking up the miles in their pursuit of the Walsh Cup.

While Kevin Walsh’s charges were pulling off a dramatic penalty shoot-out victory over arch rivals Mayo at a throbbing Tuam Stadium last Sunday, Michéal Donoghue’s squad were surviving a late rally from their hosts Dublin at Parnell Park.

And though the footballers will again enjoy Tuam hospitality in their attempt to dethrone FBD holders Roscommon on Sunday (1.30pm) , the hurlers are set to take to the roads again for their marathon trek to face Wexford in Enniscorthy the previous day (2pm).

No wonder, Galway hurling manager Donoghue was frustrated after their victory over Dublin (0-21 to 1-17) that the men from the West have to endure another long journey within the space of seven days. He understandably touted for a neutral venue, but the Leinster Council was not for moving. No surprise there.

Leaving the prospect of travel sickness aside, at least Galway will be heading to Wexford with a spring in the step after their seriously understrength team edged out Dublin in an exciting finish, with the ten-point haul of the outstanding Padraic Mannion critical to the outcome.

Only fielding a third of the championship team which lost to Limerick in the All-Ireland final last August, Galway went about their business smartly and were comfortably the superior outfit until Dublin came with that late surge.

For more, read this week’s Connacht Tribune.

Get the Connacht Tribune Live app

The Connacht Tribune Live app is the home of everything that is happening in Galway City and county. It’s completely FREE and features all the latest news, sport and information on what’s on in your area. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.