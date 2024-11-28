Traumatised mum wants full review of UHG maternity services

The mother of a baby who suffered head injuries while being delivered at University Hospital Galway has demanded a full independent review of its maternity services.

The County Galway woman said she was not satisfied with the outcome of the external review ordered by Saolta, which runs UHG, into nine cases of neonatal subgaleal haemorrhage that occurred in 2022.

The mother – one of the nine cases – has questioned the independence of that review and called for experts, from possibly from the NHS in the UK, to look afresh at the incidents.

Saolta, in a statement to the Connacht Tribune, said it was “impossible to explain this cluster” of nine neonatal subgaleal haemorrhage but it insisted there was “no further recurrence of a cluster of cases of neonatal SGH” since 2022.

“Each of the recommendations made in the review have been fully implemented,” it said.

Saolta said plans were put in place to “ensure full open disclosure with the parents”, who were all supplied with a clinical review of care specific to their case, and the conclusions and recommendations of the external review.

Caption: UHG.

Read the full, heartbreaking story in this week’s Connacht Tribune, on sale in shops now, or you can download the digital edition from www.connachttribune.ie. You can also download our Connacht Tribune App from Apple’s App Store or get the Android Version from Google Play.