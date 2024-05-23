The Transport Minister has been urged to take action on the long waiting times for driving tests in Clifden.

North Connemara Councillor, Thomas Welby, has written to Eamon Ryan on the matter, after it was revealed Clifden has one of the longest average waiting times in the country, at 21 weeks.





(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

The Independent councillor says people in Clifden and surrounding areas rely on their cars due to poor public transport options.

Councillor Welby says action needs to be taken to ensure the area isn’t at a disadvantage:

The post Transport Minister urged to take action on driving test waiting times in Clifden appeared first on Galway Bay FM.